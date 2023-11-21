The fireworks still resound, but the victory against Brazil, the long-awaited victory against Brazil in the qualifying round, is now part of history. Colombia has a new challenge this Tuesday: to maintain the good streak against Paraguay as a visitor, on the sixth date of the qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The match will be seen on RCN and Caracol, from 6 pm

In addition to Néstor Lorenzo’s already long undefeated streak, Colombia is defending another good streak: his last visits to Paraguay have been auspicious. You have to go back to 1997 to find a defeat against Defensores del Chaco, in a tough, scrappy match, with expulsions, with an unusual penalty that gave Colombia a partial tie and another unusual error cost them defeat in the last minute .

Since then, the National Team has not lost any more, going through all the nuances: wins in favor, inconsequential victories because the team was eliminated or triumphs to refine the classification, such as the one in the qualifiers for Russia 2018, with a goal by Edwin Cardona in time replacement. The last time it was a tie. But today Colombia wants more.

Lorenzo is still trying to assimilate the accumulation of emotions he left the triumph against Brazil, with Luis Díaz full of footballfull of desire to pay tribute to his father, recently released after being kidnapped, and to take revenge for the goals he lost against Uruguay and Ecuador.

“We had pressure. People encourage you, but he tells you that you have to win no matter what, and sometimes it affects you. So we tried to free them, with a lot of work from the coaching staff behind the team. There is a very beautiful energy and those hugs speak for themselves. If a tear falls, it is welcome, as long as it is from emotion,” Lorenzo said Thursday in the Metropolitano press room.

This time, the challenge is different. The rival who will be in front is far from luxuries and closer to the fight behind a ball. Paraguay is a team that is difficult to score goals against, but it also costs a lot to score goals: they have one in this tie and four in the last 14 qualifying games.

“It must be assumed responsibly and seriously. “We must give it the importance that the game entails, it is a difficult place and we have a lot to give.” said full-back Daniel Muñoz, who returned in the match against Brazil, with the idea of ​​not letting go of his position again.

The victory against the five-time world champion is worth a lot, but that is just a link towards the biggest prize, a return to the World Cup. Colombia wants to finish the first third of the tie at the top of the table, maintaining the healthy habit of adding in Paraguay.

