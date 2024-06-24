There are very few hours until the ball starts rolling in the NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Colombia selection will make his official debut against the Paraguay team on date 1 of group D of the America Cup.

According to the criteria of

It will be a duel of very different realities. Colombia he shines with his game and does not know what it is to lose for 23 games, 20 of them under the mandate of DT Néstor Lorenzo, while Paraguay does not find a clear style and generates many doubts.

Colombia selection Photo:FCF Share

Colombia, with an advantage in the general history

The forecasts and experts give the team as a favorite Colombia to win the duel against the Guaraníes and the history supports it.

Colombia and Paraguay They have faced each other 49 times and the balance is positive for the national team that has achieved 22 victories, has drawn nine times and lost in the remaining 18 appearances.

Although in the last face to face between both teams, Colombia took the victory in the Defenders of the Chaco for date 6 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a goal from Rafael Santos Borré.

Néstor Lorenozy, James and Luis Díaz. Photo:Getty Images via AFP and FCF Share

The last time the national team lost against its counterpart from Paraguay was in 2017 when it lost 1-2 in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Russia.

As for goals for and goals against, the numbers are also somewhat sketchy: Colombia scored 58 goals and Paraguay scored 52 points.

Colombia vs. Paraguay in Copa América

Although the numbers in the general history slightly favor the Colombia selection, In the Copa América everything is even between both teams.

Miguel Borja and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:TIME Share

Coffee growers and Guaraníes have seen each other in 11 meetings of America Cup with five wins for each side and one draw.

The encouraging data for the Colombia selection is that of the last ten games in all competitions, it has emerged victorious on seven occasions, in two the result ended in a draw and it has only lost one game.

Furthermore, the last time Colombia lost against Paraguay in the Copa América was in 2007 when they fell resoundingly 5-0 under the direction of coach Jorge Luis Pinto.

Colombia national team training Photo:X: FCFSelectionCol Share

Last Cup matches

Copa America 2019

Colombia 1-0 Paraguay

Copa America 2016

Colombia 2-1 Paraguay

Copa America 2007

Paraguay 5-0 Colombia

Copa America 1995

Colombia 1 (5-4) 1 Paraguay

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS