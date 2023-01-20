Colombia vs. Paraguay: the goals of the match in the South American sub-20

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Paraguayan.
Premiere of the national team in the youth tournament.
January 19, 2023, 08:43 PM
The Colombian National Team faces Paraguay in its debut in the South American Championship sub-20.
The national team began losing with a controversial penalty that was defined impeccably by Wlk, after 7 minutes.
What a good debut for Paraguay in the #South AmericanU20.
They beat the hostess, it is costing worlds to find fluidity for Colombia. Paraguay grows when the ball passes through Matías Segovia, left-footed, small, he has it attached to the boot on 10, he forced the penalty. pic.twitter.com/iwWVZOH6Wu
— Pol. (@ polnoguerol7) January 20, 2023
Colombia reacted in the second half, and in the first minute they found the equalizer, with a great definition from Luna, from a pass from Monsalve who had just entered.
Great goal from the Colombian team. He found the quick tie in 2T. Great income from Monsalve. In his first touch of the ball he transfers and filters an excellent ball for Luna, who locates the space and defines with great quality the tie for his team.#South AmericanU20 #Colombia pic.twitter.com/BYtcePwPGA
– William Gil Agurto (@Gilagurto04) January 20, 2023
SPORTS
January 19, 2023, 08:43 PM
