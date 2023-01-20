Friday, January 20, 2023
Colombia vs. Paraguay: the goals of the match in the South American sub-20

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombia vs. Paraguayan

Colombia vs. Paraguayan.

Colombia vs. Paraguayan.

Premiere of the national team in the youth tournament.

The Colombian National Team faces Paraguay in its debut in the South American Championship sub-20.

The national team began losing with a controversial penalty that was defined impeccably by Wlk, after 7 minutes.

Colombia reacted in the second half, and in the first minute they found the equalizer, with a great definition from Luna, from a pass from Monsalve who had just entered.

SPORTS

