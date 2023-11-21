The Colombian National Team and its similar team from Paraguay open the curtain on date 6 of the South American qualifiers heading to the World Cup 2026On paper and looking at the numbers, the national team is the favorite to win and the price of its payroll confirms the forecasts.

Colombia comes to the match with wind in its shirt after beating Brazil 2-1 on the previous date. In addition, they extended their undefeated streak to 13 games without losing and It is the only South American team that does not know what it is to lose in this World Cup qualifier of the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

For its part, Paraguay seeks to add three points at home after what was its goalless equality on the previous date against Chile. The Guaraníes are outside the direct qualification zone for the World Cup, they are seventh with 5 points.

Colombia surpasses Paraguay in the market value of its payroll

Despite not having Dávinson Sánchez and Deiver Machado and only having 24 players available, the Colombian National Team vastly exceeds the market value of Paraguay, which on paper is far from the coffee payroll numbers.

According to information from Transfermarkt, the Colombian National Team’s payroll has a value of 240.4 million euros and is the fourth most valuable team in South America, only behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Luis Díaz is the most expensive player in Colombia’s squad, with a valuation of €75 million, more than half of Paraguay’s total value. Behind the Liverpool player appear two other footballers who play in England, Luis Sinisterra and Jefferson Lerma, Both have a price of 20 million euros.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Paraguay is far from the market valuations of its current rivals. The squad led by the technician Daniel Garnero, which has 28 players available for the match, has a market value of 121.85 million euros.

Miguel Almirón is the most valuable player of the Paraguayan squad. The Newcastle forward from England, who will not be in the game due to injury, has a value of 32 million euros.

Miguel Almirón from Paraguay. Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Top-5 of the most expensive players in the match

1. Luis Díaz – COL (€75 M)

2. Miguel Almirón – PAR (€32 M)

3. Jefferson Lerma – COL (€20 M)

4. Luis Sinisterra – COL (€20 M)

5. Jhon Córdoba – COL (€12 M)

