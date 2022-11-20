Colombia vs. Paraguay: Quintero puts Dávinson’s magic and great goal, video

The Colombian National Team defeated Paraguay 2-0 in a friendly match in the United States, as preparation for the next tie.

The Colombian team went up on the scoreboard with a goal from davinson sanchezheader, after a cross from Juan Fernando Quintero.

The goal was at minute 14 of the first half.

Falcao was in charge of scoring the second goal, at minute 75, with a header.

