Colombia vs. Paraguay: Quintero puts Dávinson’s magic and great goal, video

Goal by Dávinson Sánchez.
Davinson Sanchez goal.
The annotations in the friendly game in the United States.
November 19, 2022, 11:15 PM
The Colombian National Team defeated Paraguay 2-0 in a friendly match in the United States, as preparation for the next tie.
The Colombian team went up on the scoreboard with a goal from davinson sanchezheader, after a cross from Juan Fernando Quintero.
The goal was at minute 14 of the first half.
Falcao was in charge of scoring the second goal, at minute 75, with a header.
November 19, 2022, 11:15 PM
