Monday, November 21, 2022
Colombia vs. Paraguay: Quintero puts Dávinson’s magic and great goal, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
Colombian National Team

Goal by Dávinson Sánchez.

Davinson Sanchez goal.

The annotations in the friendly game in the United States.

The Colombian National Team defeated Paraguay 2-0 in a friendly match in the United States, as preparation for the next tie.

The Colombian team went up on the scoreboard with a goal from davinson sanchezheader, after a cross from Juan Fernando Quintero.

The goal was at minute 14 of the first half.

Falcao was in charge of scoring the second goal, at minute 75, with a header.

