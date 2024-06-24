Social networks are beating the party of the Colombia selection against Paraguay hours before the Argentine referee Dario Herrera of the initial whistle in the debut of the national team in the Copa América 2024.

The Colombian team arrives as a favorite for the match against a Paraguayan team that arrives with many doubts after the friendly matches, but could surprise with its weapons in the air.

Colombia national team vs. Paraguay Photo:Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo – EFE Share

The enthusiasm has taken over the fans of the Colombian National Team who are already getting ready for what will be the duel at the NGR Stadium in Houston, United States for the first date of group D of the Copa América.

However, the protagonists before the confrontation are not the players or the coaches, the memes have taken over social networks and are already heating up the duel that will begin this Monday at 5 pm.

Memes take the spotlight

