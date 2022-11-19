Colombia vs. Paraguay, LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the friendly

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia team, in the match against Guatemala.
Colombian Soccer Federation
Colombian team, in the match against Guatemala.
They meet this Saturday in a preparation match in the United States.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 19, 2022, 05:55 PM
The Colombia selectioncommanded by its veterans Radamel Falcao, from Rayo Vallecano of Spain, and James Rodriguez, from Olympiacos from Greece, will play this Saturday a friendly against his Paraguayan counterpart, who arrives plagued by casualties and without its main star, the English Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almirón.
The match will be played at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, in the United States. The coffee team, led by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, summoned 21 players, most of them experienced and with a long history in the national team.
Follow here all the incidents of the match.
Minute by minute
Colombia
Paraguayan
8 p.m.
SPORTS
November 19, 2022, 05:55 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Paraguay #LIVE #follow #minute #minute #friendly
Leave a Reply