Market value of Paraguay and Colombia.
Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO / EFE
Market value of Paraguay and Colombia.
Colombia visits Paraguay in the last game of the South American qualifiers in 2023.
The Colombian National Team seeks to defend its undefeated record, Paraguay wants to enter the qualifying zone. This Tuesday, the meeting between Colombians and Paraguayans will take place on date 6 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The team led by the technician Nestor Lorenzo He comes with confidence for the duel after the historic victory against Brazil last Thursday in Barranquilla: it was 2-1 at the Metropolitano with two goals from Luis Díaz in the final stretch of the match.
The National Team is the only undefeated team in the tie and is third with 9 points, the result of two wins and three draws. To win in Assumption, It consolidates its position in the 2026 World Cup qualification zone and could end 2023 as the leader of the qualifying round.
For its part, the selection of Paraguay has had a very irregular performance in the classification and comes from a goalless draw the previous day against Chile. The Guaraníes are outside the direct qualification zone for the World Cup, They are seventh with 5 units.
