Starting at 5 pm this Monday, June 24, the match will take place Colombia vs Paraguay, which begins group D of the Copa América United States 2024. In the country there is expectation for the debut of the ‘Tricolor’, which is trained by Nestor Lorenzo.

Under the command of the Argentine, the national team has been undefeated in 20 games and 23 in total. However, in front of them they will have a rival that will always be complicated and football is football, on the field it will be 11 against 11.

The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The sports arena has capacity for 72 thousand people. It is expected that the vast majority of attendees will be Colombians, because that state is bordering Mexico, where there are many national immigrants.

“It’s not that one is not excited, on the contrary, we are all excited. The issue is that the favorite almost never wins, usually the one they want to overturn is the favorite. We are not going to get into that,” said Lorenzo, at a press conference this Sunday.

“It’s obvious, there is a team that has been doing very well for a long time and there is another that is struggling, so I see it as reasonable for them to be given (as a favorite).” For his part, the coach of Paraguay, Daniel Garnero, assured. “But we are going to prepare, we have the tools to counteract the rival’s virtues and look for our own, which are many as well,” Garnero added last Sunday.

How are the bets?

Paraguay will be the first test for Colombia on the way to being crowned, for the second time, as champion of America in the oldest national team tournament in the world.

However, it is not the first time that the two teams meet in the first match of a Copa América. In 2007, Paraguay was superior, leaving one of the hardest wins in the history of Colombia in the competition. He beat him 5-0.

In betting houses Colombia has wide favoritism. According to TyC Sports, the triumph of the ‘Tricolo’ pays 1.65, while a Paraguay win pays 5.75.

If the match between coffee growers and Guarani ends in a tie, the odds are 3.60.

In the other match in group D, Brazil will face Costa Rica, at 8 pm this Monday. The canarihna, with its heavy artillery, commanded by Vinicius Jr and Rodrygothey will face a very young Costa Rica that aspires to “compete on par” with the five-time world champions.

Schedule

Monday June 24

Group D

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 5 pm Caracol TV, RCN and DSports 610

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 pm TV from DSports and Win

