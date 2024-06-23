The Colombia selection is ready to face her first game of the Copa América 2024 in the United States this Monday against Paraguay, in a group D match of the competition.

Those led by Nestor Lorenzo They are favorites to fight for the title of the competition, alongside Argentinathe world champion and defending title, Uruguay and Brazil.

Favorite

“Colombia says it is willing to advance game by game, without putting on “favorite” shirts. After Argentina’s debut with a 2-0 victory against Canada in Atlanta, “Messi and his friends have already made it clear that they are coming for another trophy,” said the AFP agency.

And he added: “The National Team has gone 23 dates without defeats and is in the qualification zone in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and has had encouraging results in friendly duels.”

“For us everything is motivation, we don’t wake up thinking about the 23 dates we have undefeated. We go out onto the field with the desire to play, to win. “We are going towards the rival, to take the ball away and win,” he said. Carlos Cuesta (KRC Genk, BEL).

The AI ​​says it

Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama encouraged to say in an interview with a sports blog that Colombia “is fine, it is a favorite and a candidate.”

But even artificial intelligence gives it as a favorite, but since you have to go step by step, this time it referred to the result of the first match against the Guaraníes.

After the analysis, IA warned that Colombia will win the first match and, in addition, promised to deliver the final score of the match: 2-1.