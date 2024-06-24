Next Monday, June 24, 2024, in the NRG Stadiumfrom Houston, Texas, the Colombia National Team will play against Paraguay National Teamin the match corresponding to day one of the Copa America 2024.
Colombia and Paraguay are part of the Group Dwhere are also the Brazil’s selection and the Costa Rica national team. The last time these two squads faced each other was in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Colombians. The scorer of the only goal was the forward Rafael Santos Borré.
When? Monday June 24
Where? Houston Texas
Stadium: NRG Stadium
Schedule: 4:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7
Online streaming: ViX
The Colombian National Team faced the Bolivian National Team prior to the duel on matchday one in the Copa América 2024, and in just forty-five minutes they practically finished the match, going into halftime winning 3-0.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Machado, Cuesta, Mina and Muñoz
Holding midfielders: Lerma and Rios
Offensive midfielders: Días, Rodríguez and Arias
Forward: Johan Cordoba
The Paraguayan National Team was humiliated by the Chilean National Team, losing 3-0 in a friendly match prior to the start of the Copa América 2024. And although Colombia would be arriving as favorites for this match, no one can take the Paraguayans for granted.
Goalie: Colonel
Defenses: Ramírez, Gómez, Alderete and Giménez
Holding midfielders: Peralta Ramírez and Cubas
Offensive midfielders: Alejandro Romero, Enciso and Ángel Romero
Forward: Bareiro
The meeting between these two teams promises to be full of strong emotions. From 90min we are betting on a victory for the coffee team by the minimum difference over its rival.
Colombia 2-1 Paraguay
