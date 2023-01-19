Friday, January 20, 2023
Colombia vs. Paraguay: follow LIVE the South American sub-20

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
Colombia Sub-20 National Team

The Colombian U-20 National Team trains in Bogotá for the South American

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

The Colombian U-20 team trains in Bogotá for the South American

The Colombian team debuts in group A of the tournament.

The South American kicks off, the youth soccer party begins, the one that puts future stars on stage, or some that already are and want to ratify it and open doors, are those under-20s who dream big, and Colombia, as host, opens against Paraguay (7:30 p. m, TV de Caracol and RCN), It is the first challenge for a team that takes the first step with great ambition, and with great enthusiasm, in a close group A.

Colombia passes the bitter pill of not having Jhon Jader Durán, his figure, his show man in the tournament, the one who left for Aston Villa and promised to return, but if so, it will be until the second round, if Colombia advances. Meanwhile, it must be assumed that Durán is not here, that he left, and that it is time to show that this team did not depend exclusively on him.

Minute by minute

7:30 pm

Colombia
vs
Paraguayan

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

