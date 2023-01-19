Colombia vs. Paraguay: follow LIVE the South American sub-20

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian U-20 National Team trains in Bogotá for the South American
Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER
The Colombian U-20 team trains in Bogotá for the South American
The Colombian team debuts in group A of the tournament.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 19, 2023, 06:32 PM
The South American kicks off, the youth soccer party begins, the one that puts future stars on stage, or some that already are and want to ratify it and open doors, are those under-20s who dream big, and Colombia, as host, opens against Paraguay (7:30 p. m, TV de Caracol and RCN), It is the first challenge for a team that takes the first step with great ambition, and with great enthusiasm, in a close group A.
Colombia passes the bitter pill of not having Jhon Jader Durán, his figure, his show man in the tournament, the one who left for Aston Villa and promised to return, but if so, it will be until the second round, if Colombia advances. Meanwhile, it must be assumed that Durán is not here, that he left, and that it is time to show that this team did not depend exclusively on him.
Minute by minute
7:30 pm
Colombia
vs
Paraguayan
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
January 19, 2023, 06:32 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Paraguay #follow #LIVE #South #American #sub20
Leave a Reply