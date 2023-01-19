Colombia vs. Paraguay: follow LIVE the South American sub-20

The South American kicks off, the youth soccer party begins, the one that puts future stars on stage, or some that already are and want to ratify it and open doors, are those under-20s who dream big, and Colombia, as host, opens against Paraguay (7:30 p. m, TV de Caracol and RCN), It is the first challenge for a team that takes the first step with great ambition, and with great enthusiasm, in a close group A.

Colombia passes the bitter pill of not having Jhon Jader Durán, his figure, his show man in the tournament, the one who left for Aston Villa and promised to return, but if so, it will be until the second round, if Colombia advances. Meanwhile, it must be assumed that Durán is not here, that he left, and that it is time to show that this team did not depend exclusively on him.

Minute by minute

7:30 pm

Colombia

vs

Paraguayan

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

