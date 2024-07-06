According to the criteria of

However, for fans who want to take yellow fever to the next level, The Mayor’s Office of Medellín arranged five strategic places to enjoy the meeting on a giant screen of the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa América.

These are the five areas to watch the match in Medellín

The appointment for the citizens of the capital of Antioquia will be in the sports venues arranged by the Institute of Sports and Recreation of Medellin in the sectors of Santa Cruz, Manrique, Robledo and Buenos Aires.

We will enjoy some activities with the Recreandos strategy, uniting children and families

This was announced by the administration through a statement, in which they affirmed that the installation of these free stages is now available to the community. will benefit the areas of Villa del Socorro, Andalusia La Francia, Gaitán Park, López de Mesa and Vergel Los Cerros.

“We will once again have five screens to watch the match at the Inder stadiums and, in addition, we will enjoy some activities with the Recreandos strategy, bringing together children and families,” said the director of the Medellín Institute of Sports and Recreation (Inder), Eduardo Silva Meluk.

And this initiative has shown positive results in the communities. During the group stage matches, More than 5,000 people from the neighborhoods Popular, Manrique, Castilla, La Candelaria, Laureles, San Javier and El Poblado benefited from these dynamics promoted by the district.

But that’s not all, as Inder reported that in the areas where giant screens will be available to enjoy the match, There will also be all kinds of recreational activities for participants of all ages. There will also be a meeting space for fans at the Atanasio Girardot Sports Unit, in partnership with the Colombian Football Federation.

A climate of trust ahead of the meeting

The squad of players of the tricolor team He seems to feel comfortable ahead of the match against Panama. And the weather will not be an impediment, they say.

“We have grown a little fond of the heat, it makes us feel a little closer to Barranquilla. We wanted to go back to Glendale because we wanted to be first in the group.“, said Jhon Arias at the press conference this Friday.

However, in these instances, any carelessness can cost dearly. Argentina can say that, as they did not play well on Thursday and Ecuador, with a goal in the last minute of the match, took it to the penalty spot, where goalkeeper ‘Dibu’ Martínez was the star.

Colombia will surely remain faithful to its stylebut she knows that no amount of caution is necessary. On paper, she is the favourite to advance and she must confirm this.

“Panama is a very physical team, with very powerful players. “It’s not an easy opponent, not at all. Uruguay had a hard time opening the scoring. We’re going to respect them because they’re a tough opponent. We’re going to have to play very well to get through,” said coach Néstor Lorenzo after passing the test against Brazil.

