Colombia, one of the candidates, and Panama, one of the surprises, will meet in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América, in one of the most anticipated clashes of this stage.
Colombia met its first leading objective undefeated. They made it to the next phase of the tournament with a good performance in the groups and now they must confirm it against a rival that beat the host United States, at times made things difficult for Uruguay and beat Bolivia.
Led by a recovered and in a state of grace James Rodríguez, Colombia reaches the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América with sky-high confidence. The coffee growers, who have maintained a very long unbeaten streak, have displayed attractive and effective football, securing their qualification with victories against Paraguay and Costa Rica and drawing with a very good morale response against Brazil. We review the injured and suspended players.
John Janer Lucumí Bonillawho was injured in the match against Paraguay, is doubtful for this match. They will wait until the last moment.
Jefferson Andres Lerma Solis is suspended due to accumulation of warnings.
Now, Nestor Lorenzo has the difficult task of finding a replacement for Jefferson Lermaone of the most important players in the squad. Everything indicates that the decision will be between Matheus Uribe and Kevin Castañowho are the players that best fit that profile.
Fortunately, the rest of the players who received yellow cards in this group stage are clean from these quarter-finals.The accumulation of yellow cards in the Group Stage is no longer effective from the start of the Quarter-Finals. However, a player or official who, during the last match of the Group Stage, receives a caution that, due to accumulation, leads to his automatic suspension for the following match, must serve the suspension in the first match of the Quarter-Finals. the regulations say.
