The Colombian National Team continues its impressive run in the Copa America. This Tuesday it qualified in first place in Group D, after tying Brazil 1-1. Now, it faces Panama in the quarterfinals.

Colombia had another great performance in the tournament and drew a hard-fought game in which the team looked superior to its rival at times.

James Rodríguez was once again the team’s guide and the one who set the pace of the Colombian game.

The hero was Daniel Muñoz, who once again went on the attack and scored the equaliser for 1-1.

Colombia vs. Panama

In the quarterfinals, the Colombian national team will face Panama, a team that qualified for this stage as second in Group C, behind Uruguay.

Colombia’s mission was precisely to avoid the Charrúas, who are clearly one of the favorites to reach the final.

The match between Colombia and Panama will be played on Saturday, July 6, at 5 p.m.., in Glendale, the city where Colombia already defeated Costa Rica in the group stage. The match will be broadcast on TV by Caracol, RCN and DSports.

