CColombia took first place in Group D after drawing 1-1 with Brazil. And now they are will face Panama in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América.

The selection will seek its pass to the semi-finals this Saturday July 6th at 5:00 pm in the city of Phoenix, Arizona.

So far the team has gone 26 games unbeaten, approaching Francisco Maturana’s historic record of 27 games without losing. Against Panama, they will seek to continue their streak and advance firmly in the tournament.

Quarterfinals, Copa América 2024. Photo:CONMEBOL Share

It is known that Colombians and Canaleros have faced each other in the past on six occasions, Of which most were in matches friendly. In four of those duels, Colombia was the winner, with the last victory being on June 3, 2019.

In that match, the national team won 3-0 in Bogotá, with William Tesillo, Luis Muriel and Radamel Falcao García as scorers.

What if they tie?

According to the Conmebol regulations, it is established that In the event of a draw after ninety minutes of regulation time in the quarter-final phase, the winner will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

In the event of a tie, penalties would be used. Photo:EFE Share

So if the selection Colombia ties with Panama For this match, unlike the Euro Cup, there will be no further play, but the winner will be decided from the penalty spot.

The rule also applies to quarter-finals, semi-finals and third-place matches. However, according to Article 27, in the case of the final, which will take place in Miami, Florida, on July 14, Yes, there will be a possibility of overtime, with two 15-minute periods each, before resorting to a penalty shootout.

Argentina already eliminated Ecuador on penalties. This Friday it will be Canada and Venezuela’s turn.

