The Colombian and New Zealand women’s teams They will say goodbye to their year this Tuesday at the Techo stadium in Bogotá, in a friendly in which they will try to continue improving their level with a clear objective: the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Coffee makers and ocean makers come from equalize 0 – 0 at the El Campín stadium of Bogotá on Saturday, a match in which the coaches of Colombia, Ángelo Marsiglia, and New Zealand, the Czech Jitka Klimková, intend to continue searching for the best possible football for their team.

The hostesses – who They will close with this match a dream year in which they reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand– They will possibly repeat the eleven from Saturday’s match in which figures such as midfielder Leicy Santos, from Atlético de Madrid, appeared; the forward Mayra Ramírez, from Levante, and the team’s historic scorer, the attacker Catalina Usme.

Likewise, other players who stood out against the Oceánicas are expected to be in the game, such as left back Manuela Vanegas, from Real Sociedad, and midfielder Marcela Restrepo, from Atlético Nacional.

The absences will be the same as those from the first match, those of the injured Linda Caicedo, from Real Madrid, and Ana María Guzmán, from Bayern Munich.

New Zealand, for its part, showed a good performance in the first match and its coach hopes that in the second this will be even better.

“The defensive efforts we had in this match made us look very compact, we were very difficult to break down (…) I want to see that determination in the area, I had never seen the team defend like we did with Colombia“, he expressed.

He warned, on the other hand, of the need to be able to have the ball a little more in order to create opportunities and score the goals that his team is looking for.

Klimková will lose her captain for this match, veteran defender Ali Riley, who suffered an injury in training on Sunday.

However, there will be the rest of the figures who had a good game on Saturday such as defender Katie Bowen, from Inter Milan; midfielder Betsy Hassett, from Icelandic Stjarnan, as well as attackers Jacqui Hand and Grace Jale.

Day, time and where to watch the game

– Date: Tuesday, December 5.

– Hour: 5:00 pm

– Place: Metropolitan Roof Stadium.

– Where to see: Caracol TV live signal.

EFE

