Colombia vs. Morocco: when is the next match of the National Team in the World Cup?

Colombia women's team.
Colombia women’s team.
The team defeated Germany on the second date of the Women’s World Cup.
The teams of Morocco and Colombia they made history this Sunday in Group H, where the Moroccans achieved their first victory in a World Cup and the soccer player Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab in a World Cup while Colombia surprised Germany by beating Germany at the last minute .
Meanwhile, the eleventh day of the group stage of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand also left Norway thrashing the Philippines (6-0) and the goalless draw between Switzerland and New Zealand.
Colombia gave the surprise of the day by beating two-time world champion Germany at the last minute, who was very erratic in attack with an unrecognizable Alexandra Popp who was only able to score from eleven meters and who wasted the opportunity to qualify for round of 16 with one day left in the group stage.
After a first act with few shots in which Colombia endured German dominance and played against the power one on one, in the second half Linda Caicedo invented a great goal (m.52) that left a harmless Germany touched. Despite the fact that the German team was not successful in attack, they managed to equalize a clash with Popp’s penalty (m.89). However, Colombia did not give up and Vanegas headed a corner kick (m.97) to put the coffee team as the leader of Group H.
Next match
Colombia will close the group stage facing Morocco, this Thursday, on date 3 of group H.
Thursday August 3
Colombia vs. Morocco
5 am Colombian time
TV: Caracol, RCN and Directv Sports
SPORTS AND EFE
