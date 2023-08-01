The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup had not left us many surprises in the first two dates, until the Colombian team hit the table: exceeded Germanyone of the powers, by 2 to 1, with goals from Linda and Vanegas, on the hour.
The Colombian girls had to face none other than Germany, who had thrashed Morocco 6-0 in their debut, and although with the peace of mind that they had started their journey in this World Cup with a win, they knew that the clash was important for them. begin to position themselves for the round of 16.
This way, Colombia already has 6 points and they remain as sole leaders of Group H before facing their last group commitment, which will be against the Moroccans. When will that match be played? We review the previous one.
In which stadium is the Colombia-Morocco played?
Date: Thursday August 3
Location: Perth, Australia
Stadium: HBF Park (Perth)
Schedule: 12.00 in Spain, 07:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 06:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 05:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 04:00 in Mexico
Referee: To confirm
How can you see the Colombia-Morocco?
By television they will be able to be tuned through DSports on channels 610 and 1610, and streaming through the platform DG.
What are the latest news from Colombia?
It is the first time in history that the Colombian Women’s team has defeated Germany in a World Cup for seniors and obtained an important boost towards qualifying for the round of 16. Nelson Abadía has not yet defined the initial formation for this clash, but surely the only change will be the entry of Mónica Ramos for the injured Jorelyn Carabalí.
What is the latest news from Morocco?
Ibtissam Jraïdi, scorer of the winner against South Korea, was injured and is likely to miss this clash. If that happens, she will be replaced by Rosella Ayane.
possible formations
Colombia: Pérez, C. Arias, D. Árias, Ramos, Vanegas, Bedoya, Ospina, Usme, Santos, Caicedo, Ramírez.
Morocco: Er-Rmichi, Aït El Haj, El Chad, Benzina, Redouani, Nakkach, Chebbak, Ouzraoui Diki, Tagnaout, Amani, Ayane.
Forecast
Colombia and Morocco will draw 1-1 in a very entertaining match.
#Colombia #Morocco #Womens #World #Cup #watch #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply