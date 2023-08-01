#FIFAWWC | THE TRICOLOR PICKS AT THE POINT! ⏫️

Colombia 🇨🇴 is the new leader of Group H of the Women’s World Cup 🇦🇺🇳🇿⚽️🏆 2023 played on Date 2.

🔜 Against Morocco 🇲🇦 they will seek to seal the qualification to the Quarterfinals.#VamosColombia 🟡🔵🔴 #SuperpoderosasEnElMundialFEM pic.twitter.com/Kr5DUnWO1p

— Superpowerful 🇨🇴⚽️🇦🇺 (@_superpoderosas) July 30, 2023