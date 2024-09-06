The Colombian Women’s Under-20 Team has already secured a place in the next phase of the World Cup that is being held these days in our country.. Now, on Friday, September 6, they have their last match of the group stage against Mexico, in which they will try to secure first place in their group.

After two victories against Australia and Cameroon in the first few matches, Paniagua’s team wants to take the nine points in their last match to reach the round of 16 with authority.

Formation of Mexico:

The starting eleven for the Mexican national team under the command of technical director Ana Galindo are the following::

Renatta Cota, Michel Fong, Ana Mendoza, Natalia Colin, Giselle Espinosa, Fatima Servin, Paola Garcia, Alice Soto, Valerie Vargas, Yareli Valadez, Montserrat Saldivar.

Colombia Formation:



Colombia, led by Carlos Paniagua, has its top scorers on the field and is playing as usual:

Colombia vs. Mexico LIVE: follow the minute by minute

Time of the match between Colombia and Mexico The match will start at 5 pm. It will be played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Colombian national team. Photo:Milton Diaz. THE TIME Protocolary acts In Medellín, in front of thousands of people, the national anthems of Mexico and Colombia are played before the start of the match. The match between Colombia and Mexico begins In the capital of Antioquia, Iuliana Elena Demetrescu, the referee, blows the whistle to start the match.

