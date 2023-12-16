You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
David Ospina (above), with Daniel Cataño.
Colombian Football Federation
David Ospina returns to the starting team in this match.
The Colombian National Team says goodbye to 2023 with a friendly match against Mexico, at the Memorial Colliseum in Los Angeles. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo is undefeated since the arrival of the Argentine.
Lorenzo put together a roster with players who have not had continuity with the National Team and once again took into account David Ospina, who has not played since January due to an injury.
Follow the match here:
This is how Colombia's rival presented its lineup for the last game of the year.
David Ospina reappears with the Colombian National Team after more than a year without playing with the national team.
