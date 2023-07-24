Monday, July 24, 2023
Colombia vs. Korea Women’s World Cup: schedule, live, where to watch it

July 24, 2023
in Sports
Women's World Cup

In this edition, 32 teams will compete.

The game will be for group H of the competition.

The Colombian team will make its debut in the World than Australia and New Zealand this Monday night, in a duel against South Korea.

After their absence in the last World Cup in France in 2019, the players led by nelson abbey They will seek to start off on the right foot against a South Korean team that, although they were present at the last World Cup event, could not make it past the group stage.
(Colombian National Team debuts in the Women's World Cup: Keys to the game vs. South Korea)



The match

They will not have it easy after the unforeseen events suffered during a preparation phase in which the Colombian players were only able to complete one of the two friendly matches scheduled before their debut in the World Cup.

In this edition of the tournament, 32 teams will participate. Among them, Colombia and Argentina.

The first of them was scheduled for last Friday, July 14, against the Ireland team, but it was suspended after 23 minutes of play after the midfielder Denise O’Sullivan suffered a severe blow to the knee and the Irish players decided to leave the field because the game became “too physical”, according to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI, for its acronym in English).

The match will be played at the Sydney Football Stadium, this Monday at 9 pm, Colombian time.

The debut of the Colombians can be followed on Canal Caracol, Canal RCN and Directv.





