The Women’s Soccer World Cup is entering its definition stage after a very exciting group stage that included the historic eliminations of Germany and Brazil, two great powers in this branch of the sport, but also with the elimination of Argentina, which could not add the long-awaited first victory in a World Cup.
Now, Colombia, the last representative of South American football in this competition that is taking place in Australia and New Zealand, has just made history by defeating the German National Team that allowed it to finish first in Group H.
For the round of 16, the Colombian girls will face their Jamaican pair, who also comes from having a historic group stage since they managed to leave the aforementioned Brazil out of this stage, which turned out to be the great disappointment of this tournament.
In which stadium is the Colombia-Jamaica played?
Date: Tuesday August 8
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Stadium: AAMI Park
Schedule: 10.00 in Spain, 05:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 04:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 03:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 02:00 in Mexico
Referee: To confirm.
How can you see the Colombia-Morocco?
By television they will be able to be tuned through DSports on channels 610 and 1610, and streaming through the platform DG.
What are the latest news from Colombia?
After the first time in history that the Colombia Women’s team has managed to defeat Germany in a World Cup for seniors and obtained a very important qualification for the round of 16, they continue to dream of making great history in this tournament. Nelson Abadía has not yet defined the initial formation for this clash. We must wait for the recovery of the players since they suffered a very significant physical wear and tear in the last match.
What is the latest news from Jamaica?
After a historic classification in this group stage, the Central American girls are expecting to continue making history in this World Cup and they do not have the pressure to continue achieving results.
possible formations
Colombia: Pérez, C. Arias, D. Árias, Ramos, Vanegas, Bedoya, Ospina, Usme, Santos, Caicedo, Ramírez.
Jamaica: B. Spencer, T. Whiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, D. Blackwood, V. Sampson, C. Matthews, A. Primus, D. Spence, JK Brown, K. Shaw
Forecast
Colombia will dominate the actions and will go to the Quarterfinals with a result of 3-1.
