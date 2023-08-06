💬 Declarations of @Linda__caicedoforward of the Colombian National Team 🇨🇴 after qualifying for the Round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup 🇦🇺🇳🇿⚽️🏆 2023.

🔜 The tricolor will face Jamaica 🇯🇲 in the next phase.#SuperpoderosasEnElMundialFEM

📽 Report @soyandresacosta pic.twitter.com/MewbkiZs9b

— Superpowerful 🇨🇴⚽️🇦🇺 (@_superpoderosas) August 3, 2023