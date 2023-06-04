Colombia vs. Italy, LIVE: Jhojan Torres scores the discount goal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Italy
Colombia vs. Italy
The game is played at the Bicentenario stadium, in San Juan (Argentina).
Colombia faces Italy in San Juan, Argentina, in search of a place in the semifinals of the U-20 World Cup. The team led by Héctor Cárdenas plays its worst game of the tournament and already loses 3-1.
The Colombians agreed to this instance after beating Slovakia 5-1 in the round of 16. For their part, Italy qualified thanks to their 2-1 victory against England.
The winner of this match will face the winner of the duel between South Korea and Nigeriawhich will be held this Sunday in Santiago del Estero.
Follow the game here:
Colombia’s goal!
Jhojan Torres, from middle distance, discounts for Colombia. 3-1.
Italy already thrashes Colombia
Francesco Espósito, with a cue, scores 3-0 in the first minute of the second half.
Second goal for Italy
Tommaso Baldanzi increases the score in San Juan.
Cesara Casadei opens the scoring.
Colombia lineup confirmed
Coach Héctor Cárdenas repeats the same team that beat Slovakia.
