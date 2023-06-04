Colombia vs. Italy, LIVE: Jhojan Torres scores the discount goal

Colombia faces Italy in San Juan, Argentina, in search of a place in the semifinals of the U-20 World Cup. The team led by Héctor Cárdenas plays its worst game of the tournament and already loses 3-1.

The Colombians agreed to this instance after beating Slovakia 5-1 in the round of 16. For their part, Italy qualified thanks to their 2-1 victory against England.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the duel between South Korea and Nigeriawhich will be held this Sunday in Santiago del Estero.

