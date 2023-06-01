Colombia crushed Slovakia 5-1 this Wednesday and sealed their passport to the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup, in a match that was played at the Estadio Del Bicentenario in San Juan. Now the ‘coffee’ formation will see them in the next phase with Italy, who beat England 2-1.

With four goals in less than twenty minutes at the beginning of the second half, Colombia achieved a victory in a game that in the initial stage looked complicated against a European team that was solid until halftime.

A double by Óscar Cortés (m.47 and m.94), Yaser Asprilla (m.49) and another double by Tomás Ángel (m.51 and m.62) They scored the goals of the coffee formation, which celebrated together with the more than 1,000 Colombian supporters who arrived very early at the stands of the San Juan stadium, in a match that had the discount of Timotej Jambor (m.87).

Italy passed with anguish

In an intense and even duel, the Azzurra took the lead with an accurate left-footed finish from Tommaso Baldanzi (8), but England reacted well and reached equality a while later, through Alfie Devine (24).

The development did not vary too much in the second part, in a comparison that was going to resolve some hit or miss, and the imbalance came near the end, with a penalty by hand from Quansah sanctioned at the request of the VAR, and that Cesare Casadei (87) sent into the net with a shot to the right angle.

Thus, Italy, who had agreed as second in Group D, will meet Colombia in the quarterfinals.

