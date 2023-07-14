The Colombian Women’s National Team was playing its penultimate game in preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, in which it will debut on July 24. They faced Ireland, also qualified for the World Cup, in Brisbane.

It was the twelfth meeting for those led by Nelson Abadía since they qualified for the women’s Copa América that was played in Colombia and in which the team finished in second place.

Since the defeat against Brazil at the end of the Cup, Colombia has not lost: it has eight victories and three draws.

The National Team will play its last friendly match before the World Cup on Sunday, against China, another team qualified for the orbital tournament. The debut will be on July 24, against South Korea.

Suspended

The match started after 5 am Colombian time. However, he had to be suspended after 20 minutes of play.

The game was 0-0 at the time of interruption.

The Colombian Football Federation did not publish the lineup or give details of what happened. The Irish Association upheld the suspension for “extremely physical” play.

Apparently there was a strong tackle against a player from Ireland, their figure Denise O`Sullivan, and they refused to continue playing. This is how The Sun reports it.

“It is not yet known if it is a serious injury, but the North Carolina player was sent to hospital for evaluation in the hope of hearing back on Saturday morning Australian time,” the outlet says.

He adds that the match, behind closed doors, had no media input.