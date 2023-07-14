Friday, July 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia vs. Ireland, live: the women’s team continues on its way to the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia vs. Ireland, live: the women’s team continues on its way to the World Cup

Close


Close

.

Photo:

Instagram @fcfseleccioncol

.

The penultimate friendly preparation for Nelson Abadía’s team is played in Brisbane (Australia).

See also  MotoGP, Quartararo-Bagnaia: how their duel starts again after Mugello and the keys to winning it

The Colombian Women’s National Team plays its penultimate game in preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, in which it will debut on July 24. They face Ireland, also qualified for the World Cup, in Brisbane.

It will be the twelfth meeting for those led by Nelson Abadía since they qualified for the women’s Copa América that was played in Colombia and in which the team finished in second place.

Since the defeat against Brazil at the end of the Cup, Colombia has not lost: it has eight victories and three draws.

The National Team will play its last friendly match before the World Cup on Sunday, against China, another team classified for the orbital tournament. The debut will be on July 24, against South Korea.

Follow the game here:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombia #Ireland #live #womens #team #continues #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Athletics | Eemil Helander won silver – Finland’s third EC medal

Athletics | Eemil Helander won silver – Finland's third EC medal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result