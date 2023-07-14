Colombia vs. Ireland, live: the women’s team continues on its way to the World Cup

The Colombian Women’s National Team plays its penultimate game in preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, in which it will debut on July 24. They face Ireland, also qualified for the World Cup, in Brisbane.

It will be the twelfth meeting for those led by Nelson Abadía since they qualified for the women’s Copa América that was played in Colombia and in which the team finished in second place.

Since the defeat against Brazil at the end of the Cup, Colombia has not lost: it has eight victories and three draws.

The National Team will play its last friendly match before the World Cup on Sunday, against China, another team classified for the orbital tournament. The debut will be on July 24, against South Korea.

