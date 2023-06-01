Colombia vs. Iraq: confirmed the date and venue of the friendly match

The friendly match between the absolute national teams of Columbia and Iraq will be held on the 16th at the stadium of Mestalla, in Valencia (Spain) and that this year has celebrated its centenary.

The Colombian team returns to Valencia 12 years after the match played on September 7, 2011, with the victory of the Spanish team (1-0) over ‘La Tricolor’ thanks to the goal of the ex-valencianistto David Silva.

Summoned?

He will do it with footballers of the stature of James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao, Juan Cuadrado, David Ospina, Luis Díaz or Yerry Minawhich will make the fans of Colombia enjoy, a country that according to the INE has more than half a million people residing in Spain.

Colombia is currently ranked 17th in the Ranking Fifawhile Iraq, its rival at the Camp de Mestalla, is number 67 and is the current champion of the Gulf Nations Cup, conquered last January under the command of the Spanish coach Jesús Casas García.

EFE