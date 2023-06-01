Thursday, June 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia vs. Iraq: confirmed the date and venue of the friendly match

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia vs. Iraq: confirmed the date and venue of the friendly match


close

Colombian National Team

Radamel Falcao García (right), training with the Colombian National Team in South Korea.

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

Radamel Falcao García (right), training with the Colombian National Team in South Korea.

12 years ago the Colombian national team played in that stadium.

The friendly match between the absolute national teams of Columbia and Iraq will be held on the 16th at the stadium of Mestalla, in Valencia (Spain) and that this year has celebrated its centenary.

See also  'Dibu' Martínez: the money they paid for the World Cup final gloves

The Colombian team returns to Valencia 12 years after the match played on September 7, 2011, with the victory of the Spanish team (1-0) over ‘La Tricolor’ thanks to the goal of the ex-valencianistto David Silva.
(Mourning: absurd death of a cyclist in training, the pedal slipped off and “he shot out”) (Brutal pitched battle in a match organized by La liendra in Bucaramanga)

Summoned?

He will do it with footballers of the stature of James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao, Juan Cuadrado, David Ospina, Luis Díaz or Yerry Minawhich will make the fans of Colombia enjoy, a country that according to the INE has more than half a million people residing in Spain.

Colombia is currently ranked 17th in the Ranking Fifawhile Iraq, its rival at the Camp de Mestalla, is number 67 and is the current champion of the Gulf Nations Cup, conquered last January under the command of the Spanish coach Jesús Casas García.

(They confirm that Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season)
(Shakira: emotional video with her parents and without her children, does she charge Piqué?)

See also  Sebastián Villa, assistance in game Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #Iraq #confirmed #date #venue #friendly #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Liga MX: Ricardo La Volpe raises his hand to return to Club América

Liga MX: Ricardo La Volpe raises his hand to return to Club América

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result