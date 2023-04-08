Colombia vs. France, live: the women’s team continues its path to the World Cup

Colombia visits France at the Gabriel Montpied stadium, in Clermont-Ferrand, in a new friendly match to prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will begin on July 20.

The team led by Nelson Abadía has played nine games since the Copa América ended, in which she finished in second place, which gave her the place in the Women’s World Cup.

The balance so far is seven wins and two draws. This will be the first duel against a European team since August 3, 2016, when they lost 4-0 against France, at the Rio Olympics.

This is the fourth duel between Colombia and France. At the 2012 Olympics, France won 1-0. And in the 2015 World Cup in Canada, Colombia achieved a historic victory: 2-0, with goals from Lady Andrade and Catalina Usme.

Follow the game here:

2:10 p.m. The game started! Colombia and France are already playing in an international friendly. 2:05 p.m. the hymns sound Protocol acts at the Clermont-Ferrand stadium. 1:54 p.m. a great precedent This is how Fifa remembered Colombia’s iconic victory against France at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. See also Tour de France: Luxembourger Bob Jungels wins stage nine The match between Colombia and France will begin at 2:10 pm

Colombian lineup