Colombia vs. England: this is the referee for the quarterfinal clash in the World Cup

The American Referee Ekaterina Koroleva was appointed by FIFA to direct the match of the Colombia team against Englandwhich will be held this Saturday, August 12, at 5:30 in the morning (Colombian time), in Sydney, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Koroleva is 36 years old and has extensive experience as a FIFA judge, as she has been international since 2014. She has directed Women’s World Cups in the Under-17 (2016 and 2018) and older (2019 and 2023) categories. She has also whistled matches in the second American division known as the USL Championship.

In addition to Koroleva, there will be the line assistants Kathryn Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal, also American; and as fourth assistant will be the South Korean Hyeonjeong Oh.

The central judge has already directed two matches in this World Cup; Sweden 2-1 South Africa (date 1 in group G) and Japan 4-0 Spain (date 3 in group C).

FOOTBALL REDACTION

