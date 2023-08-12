Saturday, August 12, 2023
Colombia vs. England, LIVE: at stake, place in the semifinal of the Women's World Cup

August 12, 2023
Colombia vs. England, LIVE: at stake, place in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup

Colombia vs. England

Colombia vs. England

Colombia vs. England

Those led by Nelson Abadía are already having the best World Cup in their history. But they want more.

Colombia seeks an unprecedented qualification against England for the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup, in Sydney (Australia). Those led by Nelson Abadía have already surpassed what was done in Canada 2015 by now reaching the quarterfinals.

Only one South American team has made it into the top four in the World Cup. It was Brazil, who did it twice: it was third in the United States in 1999 and runner-up in China in 2007. For this reason, Colombia, if it qualified, would be historic.

England, Colombia’s rival, has already been twice in the semifinals: they finished third in Canada 2015 and fourth in France 2019.

Follow the game here:

