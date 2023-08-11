the colombian team This Saturday they will seek to continue their World Cup dream in Australia and New Zealand against England, current European champions and one of the favourites, with a victory that will give them a place in the World Cup semifinals for the first time in their history.

The match between the Europeans and the South Americans will take place at the Australia Stadium in Sydney at 5:30a. m., time in Colombia, in which it will be the second time that they face each other in a World Cup since in Canada 2015 the English beat the Colombians 2-1 in the group stage.

The Colombians arrive at the event strong after beating Jamaica by a minimum in a match in which Catalina Usme became the top scorer for her country with 52 goals and eager to continue the good performance in a tournament in which They have become the revelation.

Denounce ticket resale

A few hours before the game, on social networks there are complaints from fans about abuse in the price of the resale of tickets to see the National Team.



The large number of Colombians in Australian territory, and with a massive presence in the matches, would have triggered the rise in the prices of resale tickets.

However, it is a practice that is regulated and is not allowed in Australia. Resale in this country, understood as an exponential price increase, is prohibited and is even punishable by imprisonment.

For the quarterfinal matches, official tickets purchased at the box office cost between 19 euros ($85,000 Colombians) and 49 euros ($220,000), but the resale prices would be exorbitant.

And Colombians reselling tickets for US$200 Australian for the Colombia vs England match.

fifa politics

Fifa is clear in its resales policy. “Fans unable to attend a match or matches for which they have purchased tickets may submit some or all of their tickets for resale on the platform, in accordance with FIFA’s General Public Resale Policy.”

“There is no guarantee that tickets submitted to the official FIFA resale platform will be resold; however, This option provides fans with the only authorized and approved way to sell tickets they have purchased for games they are no longer able to attend. Fans who purchase tickets from unofficial sources are not guaranteed entry into stadiums.”

SPORTS

