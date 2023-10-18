This Tuesday the double date of the South American qualifiers closed. The Colombian National Team He only added two points out of six possible after his draws against Uruguay 2-2 and 0-0 against Ecuador, respectively, matches that captured all the attention of Colombian fans.

Although the match against the Ecuador team ended goalless, fans of the Colombian National Team They did not miss the game that was broadcast live on Caracol and RCN.

How was the rating of the Colombia vs Ecuador match?

This Wednesday, the ‘rating’ of the National Team’s match was announced, where there was a clear winner: Gol Caracol was the one chosen by the audience to see Colombia, it had an audience rating of 18.12 against vs. 4.70 of RCN.

However, it was not the only ‘party’ that Snail he beat him off the field RCN; in the other duels of the South American qualifying round They had a larger audience than their competitor, which once again broadcast live the qualifying matches towards a World Cup after several decades.

The two channels broadcast the match between Peru and Argentina, the big winner was once again Snail which had a 10.6 audience rating, compared to the 3.4 it had RCN in the game.

‘Rating’ of the other matches of the National Team

According to the information from the last four matches of the Colombian National Team in the playoffs, Snail It has a wide advantage over its competitor with overwhelming numbers.

In Colombia vs Venezuela, Snail had 67% of viewers compared to 33% of RCN. For the game against Chile, the figure increased to 72% compared to 28%. In the matches of this double date, Snail gol had 71% compared to 29% for RCN, in the meeting with Uruguay, while with Ecuador the difference widened: it was 79% versus 21%.

Next match of the Colombian National Team

The next departure of the Colombian National Team in the South American qualifying round It will be on Thursday, November 16 against Brazil and at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.

The match against the Brazilian team will be played at 7 pm under the pleasant weather that Barranquilla offers at that time. In addition, the match on date 5 can be followed live on the broadcasts of RCN and Gol Caracol.

