This Tuesday, from 6:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time, the Colombian National Team will measure its forces against Ecuador, at the height of the city of Quito; game of the fourth date of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

It will be a difficult match for coach Néstor Lorenzo due to the different absences that the team will have. In addition, the uncertainty surrounding James Rodríguez from Cucuteño was added, who it’s doubt to go out and play against Ecuador.

Looking ahead to the match, the National Team’s coaching staff decided to concentrate on Medellín to prepare for the duel and do specific jobs based on height, a factor that could be key in the development of the game.

This Monday, the group of 26 players, together with the coaching staff, They will travel to Quito to concentrate and finalize details of the game against a team that has just won 1-2 in La Paz against Bolivia.

For the locals, it is the pressing need to win to discount that sanction from the Byron Castillo case against them, which has them seventh in the standings for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For visitors, the obligation to Add the points that you just missed against Uruguay in Barranquilla (2-2) and the inevitable bitter memory of last season’s 6-1 defeat, in which they were left out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ecuador squad value

There are a thousand and one details to compare, but one is inescapable: What is the most powerful roster for this high-profile duel? Hint: Ecuador has the most expensive player, but Colombia’s figures balance everything.

According to Transfermarktthe Ecuadorian squad has a valuation of 190 million euros, A figure very determined by the transfer of Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea. The London team paid 133 million euros for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Then there are other valuable ones like Piero Hincapié, from Bayer Leverkusen (35 million) and William Pacho (11 million), but without them, the others do not exceed 10 million euros.

What is the reality of Colombia?

Luis Díaz, from Liverpool, marks the list with a valuation of 75 million euros, but there are more notable names, including Luis Sinisterra (20 million), today in Bournemouth, or Jhon Jader Durán, from Aston Villa, (17 million). The difference is that several of their players exceed 10 million euros and that is why the Total cost of the workforce is 227.8 million euros.

Will this Colombian superiority be maintained in Quito? It is a place, a rival, a precedent that cannot be taken lightly. The cost, unfortunately, does not go to the field: it is 11 against 11, just like that.

