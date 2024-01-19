With Brazil, Argentina and Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay as the main candidates, South America puts two places in the U.S. soccer competition starting this Saturday in Venezuela. Paris Olympic Games-2024.

The host Vinotinto will face Bolivia on the opening day of the South American Pre-Olympic, in Group A, at 7:00 p.m. local (23:00 GMT).

Colombia, ready

The match Ecuador-Colombia, in the same key, the actions will open at 4:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT) in this Under-23 tournament. Both matches will be played at the stadium Brígido Iriarte.

Colombia is getting ready to face this new challenge, which will not be easy, since there are only two places, although they are very clear about that.

The team has already been working for several weeks, in which they had preparatory friendlies in Colombian territory and then traveled to Venezuela to finish adapting to what will be the greatest challenge for the youth players this year.

Colombia's last time in the Pre-Olympic was not the best and they were in fourth place, a position that did not leave them with the possibility of going to the tournament.

The match against the Ecuadorians will be at 3 in the afternoon, Colombian time, and can be seen on Canal Caracol and Canal RCN.

