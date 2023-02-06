Colombia vs. Ecuador, live: confirmed lineup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They face each other on date 3 of the South American sub-20.
After beating Paraguay 0-3 in the South American sub-20, Colombia she regained confidence in the team and, incidentally, she breathed because she scored again, a deficiency for which she has been criticized by the fans who recognize her deployment on the field, but demand more forcefulness from her. Now, he seeks a vital triumph to get closer to the World.
The selector Hector Cardenas He has said that against Ecuador he hopes to continue on the scoring path that the team showed on Friday.
Ecuador, the country that won the last South American of the category, played four years ago in Chile, has lost with its team in the first two dates of the final phase. A circumstance that makes the Tri even more dangerous, according to Cárdenas.
The match will be played at the el campin stadium (8 pm) and closes the third day of the hexagonal. The teams that finish in fifth and sixth place in the tournament will qualify for the Pan American Games, which will be held in Santiago de Chile in October.
