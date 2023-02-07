Colombia vs. Ecuador: don’t miss the own goal that resolved the match

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cortés goal celebration for Colombia.
Cortés’ goal celebration for Colombia.
They met on date 3 of the South American sub-20.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team faced Ecuador on date 3 of the final hexagonal in the South American sub-20, at the El Campín stadium.
Colombia won 1-0 thanks to an own goal: it was a quick play by Monsalve, with a pass to Cortés who finished off with difficulty, but an Ecuadorian defender, Luis Córdoba, scored on his own goal, after 21 minutes.
With that goal, the Colombian National Team won, reached 6 points and is close to the Youth World Cup. On Thursday they face Brazil.
Ecuadorian own goal
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
