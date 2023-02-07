Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Colombia vs. Ecuador: don’t miss the own goal that resolved the match

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombia vs Peru

Cortés goal celebration for Colombia.

Cortés’ goal celebration for Colombia.

They met on date 3 of the South American sub-20.

See also  Néstor Lorenzo looks at the local league: new microcycles of the Colombian National Team

The Colombian National Team faced Ecuador on date 3 of the final hexagonal in the South American sub-20, at the El Campín stadium.

Colombia won 1-0 thanks to an own goal: it was a quick play by Monsalve, with a pass to Cortés who finished off with difficulty, but an Ecuadorian defender, Luis Córdoba, scored on his own goal, after 21 minutes.

With that goal, the Colombian National Team won, reached 6 points and is close to the Youth World Cup. On Thursday they face Brazil.

Ecuadorian own goal

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

