cColombia and Costa Rica They face each other on the afternoon of this Friday, June 28, for the second date of group D of the America Cup. It is a crucial match for both teams, since if the coffee growers win they would secure their qualification to the quarterfinals, while the ‘ticos’, if they win, would add 4 points that would leave them with a good chance of getting into the second phase on the last date.

This is the fifth time that Colombia and Costa Rica have faced each other in the Copa América. The numbers are better for the ‘tricolor’ in the four games they have played against the Central Americans: they have won three games, while Costa Rica has only beaten Colombia once.

There is expectation for the rosters presented by Argentine technicians Néstor Lorenzo, from Colombia, and Gustavo Alfaro from Costa Rica.

Colombia vs. Costa Rica LIVE for Copa América:

Teams prepare to arrive at State Farm Stadium The Colombian National Team would arrive at State Farm Stadium, in Glenddale, Arizona, around 1:10 p.m. time of that North American state, 3:10 pm, Colombian time. Costa Rica is already in the stadium. The State Farm has a capacity for 63,000 spectators and is considered a great work of engineering. It has a retractable roof and court, and air conditioning. The two teams reconnoiter the field At this time, players from Colombia and Costa Rica are scouting the field at State Farm Stadium.

