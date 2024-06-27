The Colombian National Team will face its counterpart from Costa Rica this Friday, June 28 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States. This Group Stage match will correspond to Matchday 2 of Group D of the Copa América 2024.
In this way we leave you with five predictions for this confrontation that will undoubtedly be very interesting between nations from Concacaf and Conmebol.
Brazil was unable to beat Costa Rica in Matchday 1 and were only able to draw goalless, but that will not happen against the coffee growers who have been playing better football. It is expected that the Colombians will be able to break the nets of the Ticos who surely will not have the same luck as against the Carioca team that is not going through a good moment.
Colombia will take advantage of the fact that it has the advantage of being the leader of sector D, so if they manage to open the game and get ahead on the scoreboard, they will look to score on several occasions to improve the goal difference.
The Colombian captain has been a key element in his country’s performance in the competition, and against Costa Rica he will be no exception and his contribution will be enough to make a difference and because he could very well be the MVP of the match if he scores a goal or provides an assist.
The Costa Ricans will play to keep their goal at zero and try to at least get the tie, for them returning to the same would represent a great deal, because against Paraguay, which in theory represents the least complicated rival, they could aspire to achieve a favorable result and therefore There, look for a combination of results and get at least second in the group.
Costa Rica knows that they will have to play on the edge of the line to appear aggressive and will not hesitate to commit many fouls and perhaps get some yellow cards, because they know that they have to do everything possible to scrape together at least one point to maintain their hopes of advancing to the next round.
