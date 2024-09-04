Colombia’s U-20 women’s team chases on Tuesday before the one of Cameroon a victory that will put them in the round of 16 of the World Cup in this category, while Mexico hopes to redeem itself and show a better level against the battered Australian team.

At the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, Group A will begin to be defined.which is led by the hosts with three points, followed by the Africans and the North Americans with one point and the Matildas, who have not added any points.

The Colombians, led by Carlos Paniagua, They beat Australia 2-0 in the first match and the challenge for their coach is for the team to show a better image, since in the opening game they had a hard time creating opportunities despite goals from center Yunaira López and winger Linda Caicedo.

Colombia lineup

Colombia’s Yunaira Jessely López (right) celebrates her goal this Saturday, in a Group A match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the Colombian and Australian national teams at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda Photo:EFE Share

Colombia forms with Luisa Agudelo; Cristina Mota, Yunaira López, Mary Álvarez, Sintia Cabezas; Juana Ortegón, Katerine Osorio, Gabriela Rodríguez, Maithe López, Karla Torres and Linda Caicedo.

