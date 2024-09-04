Colombia’s U-20 women’s team On Tuesday, Mexico will be chasing a victory against Cameroon that will put it in the round of 16 of the World Cup in this category, while Mexico hopes to redeem itself and show a better level against the battered Australian team.

At the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, Group A will begin to be defined, with the hosts leading with three points, followed by the Africans and the North Americans with one point and the Matildas, who have not scored any points.

The Cafeteras, led by Carlos Paniagua, beat Australia 2-0 in the first match and the challenge for their coach is for the team to show a better image, since in the opening game it had a hard time creating opportunities despite goals from center Yunaira López and winger Linda Caicedo.

“They are a very physical team (Cameroon) and we know how to counteract that as well. We have faced African teams like Nigeria and I think we have done well. As I say, we have to believe in the idea, defend ourselves well and from there things will work out,” center Mary José Álvarez told reporters.

