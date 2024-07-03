He Colombia vs. Brazil It was the highlight of the third date of the group stage of the America Cup, The game promised spectacle, clashes and excitement between two teams that have been the protagonists of a great rivalry in recent times.

The Colombia selection drew 1-1 against Brazil and the result allowed them to secure first place in Group D of the Copa América after adding 7 points, so they will face the second-place team in Group C in the quarterfinals, in this case Panama.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

Bittersweet feeling

Although the national team tied the game, the game left the feeling that it could have been won at the end with the clear goal opportunities that were wasted. Jorge Carrascal and Rafael Santos Borré.

“At times we dominated the match, I think we played better and we should have won, but we have to keep our feet on the ground, Panama is going to be a tough opponent as well,” said coach Néstor Lorenzo.

In the end, Colombia settled for a draw that allowed it to extend its unbeaten streak to 26 games, becoming the only team in the world that has not lost between 2023 and 2024.

Colombia vs Brazil Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

Fight for the rating

However the Colombia vs. Brazil It was not the only match that was played this Tuesday, outside the playing fields RCN and Snail They fought their usual ‘scramble’ for the rating of the national team’s match.

This Wednesday the rating figures for Colombia’s last match in the Copa América group stage were released and there was a clear winner. Snail gol It was the most watched TV channel in the country compared to other programs on the schedule.

Snail led this item with 24.23 rating points and beat RCN which also broadcast the match, but only got 8.27 points, explained the ‘Rating Colombia’ website.

The figure for the first triples the same transmission made by RCNwho continues in that fight to find a way out of a situation that also occurred in Colombia’s matches against Paraguay and Costa Rica in this Copa América.

The next fight for the ‘rating’ of the match Colombia This Saturday, the team led by Néstor Lorenzo will face Panama in the quarter-finals of the Copa América.

