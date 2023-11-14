After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In which stadium is Colombia-Brazil played?
Date: Thursday, November 16
Location: Barranquilla, Colombia
Stadium: Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez
Hours: 02:00 in Spain, 21:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 18:00 in Mexico
Referee: Andrés Matonte
How can you watch Colombia-Brazil?
Colombia: Caracol TV, Caracol Play and RCN Televisión
Argentina and South America. DSports and TyC 2.
Mexico: Sky
United States: Vix+
What is the latest news from Colombia?
In four games, those led by Néstor Lorenzo have added six points with three draws against Ecuador, Uruguay and Chile, and a victory on the first day against Venezuela. Although it has not suffered defeats, the team raises questions about its performance.
What is the latest news from Brazil?
The team led by Fernando Diniz, who has just won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense against Boca, will not have Neymar or Militao, nor Ederson or Casemiro, significant losses, although they always present a competitive team due to the quality of their footballers.
Possible alignments
Colombia: Vargas; Arias, Sánchez, Cuesta, Machado; Barrios, Uribe, Carrascal, Arias; Díaz and Santos Borré
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Renán Lodi; Bruno Guimaraes, Raphael Veiga, André: Vinicius, Rodrygo Goes and Richarlison
Forecast
Brazil will take the victory by 3 to 2 in a true great game.
