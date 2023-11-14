COLOMBIA vs BRAZIL

The Colombia vs Brazil South American Qualifiers game in Barranquilla on 11/16 is whistled by referee Andres Matonte, it is the first time that the Uruguayan whistles against Colombia (seniors). His compatriots Taran and Soppi will be the assistants and the VAR Leodan Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/GOWQWi8N22

— joseborda (@joseborda1) October 27, 2023