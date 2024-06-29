The Colombia selection advances steadily in the America Cup after the overwhelming 3-0 victory against Costa Rica that qualified them for the quarterfinals of the tournament held in the United States.

According to the criteria of

The national team won its two games in the first two dates and added 6 points, a figure that ensures it in the next round of the Conmebol tournament along with Argentina and Venezuelawho also have their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Colombia selection Photo:EFE Share

Colombia’s sweet moment

The painting directed by Nestor Lorenzo is showing a very solid version in the America Cup and those presentations in the qualifying rounds were very far away World Cup 2026 where they got stuck in the first half, but managed to get the games ahead thanks to their stars.

Now the Colombia selection will leave Phoenix to travel to Santa Clara, California, where they will experience their next challenge, and it will not be just any match; they will face a Brazil thirsty for revenge after losing 2-1 in the qualifying round.

The Brazilian team, which has 4 points in Group D and is one step away from qualifying, is not convincing despite its 4-1 win against Paraguay and wants to give that joy to his people to regain lost confidence.

Colombia defeated Costa Rica and reached ten consecutive victories. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Brazil, thirsty for revenge

The ‘Scratch’ does not shine on a collective level, but its figure Vinicius Jr It slightly brightens up the dull game that the team led by Dorival Junior.

The duel against Colombia will not only be a match to close the group stage of the Copa America, but victory is key for both teams if they want to avoid a Uruguay in the quarterfinals that is on track to finish first in its group. It is worth noting that the second team in Group D will face the first team in Group C.

Time and date of the Colombia vs. Brazil match

The actions between Colombia and Brazil will take place next Tuesday, July 2 at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The match will decide who goes through as group leader and who as group second.

Brazil vs. Paraguay Photo:EFE Share

If the Colombia selection Win or draw, the leadership of zone D is assured. Only victory is enough for Brazil to qualify as first in the zone. It should be noted that the duel will start at 8 pm, Colombian time, and will be broadcast live on Caracol TV and RCN.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS