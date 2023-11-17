This Thursday one of the most attractive matches of the South American qualifying round took place, the Colombia team won against Brazil (2-1) in the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquilla and climbed to third position in the tie with 9 points.

The goals of Luis Diaz, In the final stretch of the match, they made millions of fans of the Colombian National Team celebrate, which made history by breaking a curse in the playoffs: it had never been able to beat the Canarinha.

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Goal by Luis Díaz. Colombia beats Brazil 2-1, at the Metropolitan stadium Photo: Vavexa Romero / El Tiempo

Which channel won the rating fight in the qualifying round?

This Friday, the ‘rating’ of the South American tie was announced, where there was a clear winner: Gol Caracol was chosen by the audience to see the Colombian National Team and had 78% tuning, compared to 22% for RCN.

Figure very similar to the last match of the Colombian National Team, in which Snail beats 4-1 RCNdespite the fact that the second channel decided to make a last-minute change and had Eduardo Luis as presenter instead of Javier Fernández ‘the Cantate of the goal’

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Meeting between Colombia and Brazil for the FIFA qualifiers. photo Vanexa Romero Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

However, it has not been the only ‘party’ in which Snail surpassed RCN; In Colombia’s other duels in the South American qualifiers, they managed to have a larger audience than their competitor, who once again broadcast live the qualifying matches towards a World Cup after several decades.

Thus things, Colombia vs. Venezuela had a 67% audience for Snail and 33% for RCN. The Chile vs. match Colombia had a tune of 72% for Snail and 28% for RCN, Colombia vs. Uruguay was 71% to 29%. Finally, Snail achieved 79% of viewers in the Ecuador vs. Colombia, compared to 21% for RCN.

NOTHING CHANGED IN THE RATING! Caracol beat RCN 4-1 in the ratings, the same as on the previous Qualifiers date (Last night 18.70 to 5.30). Is it because ‘Molusco’ has had the rights for 30 years? Valid argument… for the first days. That no longer has a place… pic.twitter.com/rSdbGUuGKy — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) November 17, 2023

