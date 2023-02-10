Friday, February 10, 2023
Colombia vs. Brazil: see the penalty missed by Gustavo Puerta

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2023
in Sports
0


Colombia selection

Colombia vs. Brazil in El Campín.

Colombia vs. Brazil in El Campín.

The Colombian captain could not score from eleven meters.

The Colombian National Teamwith a guaranteed place in the World Cup and the Pan American Games, will face Brazil this Thursday in the final hexagonal of the South American sub-20.

wrong collection

The key play of the game was at minute 55 when the Brazilian goalkeeper hit the player with his arm Manyomaunleashing the controversy over the penalty that the referee sanctioned, while the Brazilian players argued.

The collection was from captain Puerta, who took a short distance and missed his shot before the goalkeeper.

Colombia vs. Brazil in the sub-20.

SPORTS

More sports news

