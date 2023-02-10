Colombia vs. Brazil: see the penalty missed by Gustavo Puerta

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia vs. Brazil in El Campín.
Colombia vs. Brazil in El Campín.
The Colombian captain could not score from eleven meters.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Teamwith a guaranteed place in the World Cup and the Pan American Games, will face Brazil this Thursday in the final hexagonal of the South American sub-20.
wrong collection
The key play of the game was at minute 55 when the Brazilian goalkeeper hit the player with his arm Manyomaunleashing the controversy over the penalty that the referee sanctioned, while the Brazilian players argued.
The collection was from captain Puerta, who took a short distance and missed his shot before the goalkeeper.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Brazil #penalty #missed #Gustavo #Puerta
Leave a Reply