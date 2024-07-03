This is how the classification of the other groups ended

In Group A, Argentina closed the group stage with a perfect score (nine points), Canada qualified second by beating Peru and tying with Chile (four points), while Chile (two points) and Peru (one point) were left without a chance.

In Group B, Venezuela made a splash by beating all of its opponents (nine points), followed by a fierce Ecuador (four points), which beat Mexico (also four points) due to a better goal difference. Jamaica was last (zero points).

In Group C, Uruguay demonstrated the level expected in its three matches (nine points), Panama was second after only losing to the Charrúas (six points), the local team, the United States (three points) and Bolivia (zero points) were the worst.