Colombia vs. Brazil, live: follow the minute by minute

The Colombian National Team> qualified for the U-20 World Cup before the match against Brazil this Thursday at El Campín, thanks to the draw between Venezuela and Ecuador.

Brazil and Uruguay lead the final hexagonal with nine points, followed by

Colombia, with six, Venezuela with two, and Paraguay and Ecuador with one.

Now the Colombian team dreams of fighting for the South American title and to aspire to that it needs to beat Brazil.

Minute by minute

SPORTS