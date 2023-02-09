Colombia vs. Brazil, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gustavo Puerta.
Gustavo Puerta.
They meet this Thursday in the final hexagonal of the South American sub-20.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team> qualified for the U-20 World Cup before the match against Brazil this Thursday at El Campín, thanks to the draw between Venezuela and Ecuador.
Brazil and Uruguay lead the final hexagonal with nine points, followed by
Colombia, with six, Venezuela with two, and Paraguay and Ecuador with one.
Now the Colombian team dreams of fighting for the South American title and to aspire to that it needs to beat Brazil.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Brazil #live #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply