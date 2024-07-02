Colombia’s coach Néstor Lorenzo and Brazil’s coach Dorival Júnior will fight a duel of strategies today in the last match of Group D of the Copa América. Colombia, which has 6 points and is already in the quarterfinals, depends on a draw to qualify as first, the coach’s main objective; Brazil must win, and that is why they are under pressure.

Lorenzo has a more placid scenario than his rival. The Colombia coach has an unbeaten record of 22 matches, and in this Copa América he has already won his first two matches. Lorenzo has a strong, solid Colombia with great aspirations. But the challenge now will be greater than what has been experienced so far against Paraguay and Costa Rica.

In a press conference, Lorenzo was asked about the big question: whether he will modify the squad to give players a rest or to avoid sanctions for yellow cards. He hinted that he will do his best: “The priority is to get out of the group first, beyond being classified. When we say that there is a fine line between players, if we take care of one because he is cautioned, we are contradicting ourselves; the team will go out to play in the best way and those who are waiting for the opportunity will have to show when it is their turn,” said Lorenzo.

On the other hand, Dorival, the coach who joined the Brazilian national team this year, did not hold back praise when talking about Colombia: “We are studying the Colombian national team a lot, it is an excellent team, it has been very consistent and has achieved very interesting results. A team that deserves a lot of respect, you know, the qualities of the vast majority of its players, who are in big clubs in world football and we are going to make the best possible lineup,” said Dorival in his press conference.

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay

A youthful and impetuous Costa Rica needs two unlikely things to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América: a victory over eliminated Paraguay on Tuesday and a prayer that Colombia also defeats Brazil in the group stage finale.

Under the philosophy of “defending well is attacking well” of their coach, Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, the youngest team in the tournament had a praised debut, snatching a 0-0 draw against the Canarinha. But then, James Rodríguez and his Colombian friends ran over them 3-0.

TV programming

Tuesday, July 2nd

Group D

Brazil vs. Colombia, 8 pm TV on Caracol, RCN and D Sports (610)

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 8 pm DSports TV (610)

