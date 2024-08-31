Bogotá is the home of the Colombian national team in its debut in the U20 Women’s World Cup against Australia. The star of the team is Linda Caicedo, from Real Madrid, who leads a squad whose core, a couple of years ago, was on the verge of becoming champion in the under-17 category.

According to the criteria of

Colombia’s match is at 6pm this Saturday, August 31, with Caracol, RCN and DSports coverage. Before the match there will be a show to kick off the competition.

Follow the Colombia vs. Australia match minute by minute.