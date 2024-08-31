Bogotá is the home of the Colombian national team in its debut in the U20 Women’s World Cup against Australia. The star of the team is Linda Caicedo, from Real Madrid, who leads a squad whose core, a couple of years ago, was on the verge of becoming champion in the under-17 category.
According to the criteria of
Colombia’s match is at 6pm this Saturday, August 31, with Caracol, RCN and DSports coverage. Before the match there will be a show to kick off the competition.
Follow the Colombia vs. Australia match minute by minute.
Expectations for Colombia’s debut
Before Colombia’s debut, the Cameroon and Mexico teams will play in the same group. At the Campín there are already hundreds of people waiting for the ‘tricolor’ team to play.
#Colombia #Australia #live #minute #minute #match #goals #results #U20 #Womens #World #Cup
Leave a Reply